Deathstars Unveils New Lyric Video "Angel Of Fortune And Crime"

The tension rises! The world's biggest and undeniably best outfit sitting between the realms of industrial and rock/metal, Deathstars, have released an atmospheric, fierce new track in the lead up to their eagerly awaited new album "Everything Destroys You," which will be released on May 5th via Nuclear Blast.

Following two extremely successful singles - "This Is" and "Midnight Party" - the band presents us with an amazing lyric video for the dark anthem 'Angel Of Fortune And Crime'.

Frontman Whiplasher Bernadotte comments:

"For me this song has pretty clear and present Deathstars-DNA, but with some new bloodlines in it… I mean it’s a pretty straight forward groovy jet black tune, but with a certain vocal melody in the latter part to break the pattern completely. Almost like a piece of darkness with some hope to it, but without the hope of course, haha."