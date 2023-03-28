Agathodaimon Introduces New Guitarist Moerk; Splits With Vocalist

Band Photo: Agathodaimon (?)

German symphonic black metal band Agathodaimon has announced that they have parted company with vocalist Chris "Ashtrael" Bonner, as well as guitarist Michael "Nakhateth" Wöss. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"So, time for news. Please welcome our new guitarist Moerk, who will replace Nakhateth from now on. And that's actually not the only line-up change, as our vocalist Ashtrael decided to leave the band spontaneously last year.

"Honestly, hit me hard as I didn't expect this to happen, as it escalated just few days before a gig, but life can be weird and sometimes you suddenly go separate ways. Back to Moerk, we had some rehearsals/auditions together in the last months, and he does a great job and integrates well into the band. We will introduce Moerk in the next days (you're surely curious to know more about him!), this for now. In case you wonder about Nakhateth's departure, one important aspect was that he moved back home after his studies and suddenly hundreds of kilometers represent a significant gap in the long run when working together. All the best to him.

"We will announce our new singer shortly; it took some time, especially for me, to be able to take this step and also to find the necessary openness (mentally) to accept a change of singer. But the joint rehearsals have shown that the new line-up works, and in the meantime I'm looking ahead again in a relaxed, positive way. First concerts with the new line-up are already planned, one of them we will announce today.

"Sorry that it was quiet around us for a while, but as mentioned, we had to take some time to get everything back on track, and this is one of the things you shouldn't rush as a band."