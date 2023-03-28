Black Orchid Empire Posts New Music Video "The Raven" Online

UK trio Black Orchid Empire have unveiled their new single / video "The Raven," taken from their new album "Tempus Veritas," set for release on 14th April via Season of Mist. You can check it out below.

On "The Raven," the band comment: "'The Raven' is a song inspired by our love of Viking folklore and mythology. After the Danish Vikings began raiding England in the 9th century, many sought long-term settlement - they were farmers who saw an abundance of rich, fertile land in the hands of the Saxons. 'The Raven' is written from the point of view of such a settler who, after many years in a foreign land, is struggling with the feeling of losing touch with the old gods of his former home. The insane video created by our friend and visual collaborator Alina Gordienco is a brilliant modern-day take on the idea of losing your identity and fighting your inner demons."