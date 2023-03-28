itSELF (Psycroptic, Ex-Obscura, Ex-Belphegor, Ex-Sinister) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Verdict"

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Symphonic technical death metal supergroup project itSELF (Psycroptic, ex-Obscura, ex-Belphegor, ex-Sinister) are back with a new lineup, single and accompanying music video titled “The Verdict”. You can check out "The Verdict" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

itSELF are:

Ricardo Falcon - Guitars (ex- Sinister/ex- Belphegor)

Estevan Furlan - Drums

Jason Peppiatt - Vocals (Psycroptic)

Carsten Altena - Orchestration (The Monolith Deathcult)

Linus Klausenitzer - Fretless Bass (Obsidious/ex- Obscura)