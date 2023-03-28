"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

itSELF (Psycroptic, Ex-Obscura, Ex-Belphegor, Ex-Sinister) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Verdict"

posted Mar 28, 2023 at 1:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Obscura

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Symphonic technical death metal supergroup project itSELF (Psycroptic, ex-Obscura, ex-Belphegor, ex-Sinister) are back with a new lineup, single and accompanying music video titled “The Verdict”. You can check out "The Verdict" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

itSELF are:

Ricardo Falcon - Guitars (ex- Sinister/ex- Belphegor)
Estevan Furlan - Drums
Jason Peppiatt - Vocals (Psycroptic)
Carsten Altena - Orchestration (The Monolith Deathcult)
Linus Klausenitzer - Fretless Bass (Obsidious/ex- Obscura)

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "itSELF (Psycroptic, Ex-Obscura) Premiere New Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 