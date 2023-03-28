itSELF (Psycroptic, Ex-Obscura, Ex-Belphegor, Ex-Sinister) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Verdict"
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Symphonic technical death metal supergroup project itSELF (Psycroptic, ex-Obscura, ex-Belphegor, ex-Sinister) are back with a new lineup, single and accompanying music video titled “The Verdict”. You can check out "The Verdict" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
itSELF are:
Ricardo Falcon - Guitars (ex- Sinister/ex- Belphegor)
Estevan Furlan - Drums
Jason Peppiatt - Vocals (Psycroptic)
Carsten Altena - Orchestration (The Monolith Deathcult)
Linus Klausenitzer - Fretless Bass (Obsidious/ex- Obscura)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "itSELF (Psycroptic, Ex-Obscura) Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.