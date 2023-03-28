All Misery Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "White Witches And Broken Hearts" From Upcoming New Album "Nightmare In A World Of Doom"
Durango, México-based deathcore outfit All Misery premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “White Witches And Broken Hearts”, taken from their upcoming new album "Nightmare In A World Of Doom", which will be out in stores April 27, 2023.
Check out now "White Witches And Broken Hearts" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
