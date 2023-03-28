Architects Premiere New Official Live Video For “Animals”
UK-based metalcore band Architects premiere a new official Lucas Englund-directed live video of their performance of their track “Animals” on May 06th of 2022, at the Alexandra Palace in London, UK.
Check out now "Animals" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
