Exclusive
Dimentianon Premiere New Single "Placere Silere" From Upcoming New Album "Chapter VI: Burning Rebirth"
U.S. black/doom/death metal band Dimentianon have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Placere Silere", taken from their impending new album "Chapter VI: Burning Rebirth", which will be co-released by Satanath Records sub-label Symbol Of Domination, Paragon Records and Pest Records on April 14th, 2023.
Check out now "Placere Silere" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dimentianon Premiere New Single 'Placere Silere'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.