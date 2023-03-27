Exclusive

Dimentianon Premiere New Single "Placere Silere" From Upcoming New Album "Chapter VI: Burning Rebirth"

U.S. black/doom/death metal band Dimentianon have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Placere Silere", taken from their impending new album "Chapter VI: Burning Rebirth", which will be co-released by Satanath Records sub-label Symbol Of Domination, Paragon Records and Pest Records on April 14th, 2023.

Check out now "Placere Silere" streaming via YouTube for you now below.