"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Exclusive

Dimentianon Premiere New Single "Placere Silere" From Upcoming New Album "Chapter VI: Burning Rebirth"

posted Mar 27, 2023 at 3:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

U.S. black/doom/death metal band Dimentianon have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Placere Silere", taken from their impending new album "Chapter VI: Burning Rebirth", which will be co-released by Satanath Records sub-label Symbol Of Domination, Paragon Records and Pest Records on April 14th, 2023.

Check out now "Placere Silere" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Dimentianon Premiere New Single 'Placere Silere'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 