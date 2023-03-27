Majin Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Transcend"

Southampton, UK-based deathcore band Majin premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Transcend”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Sleep It Away" from the band that has premiered earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below:

Line-up:

Vocals - Sam Walley

Guitar - Jack Boulton

Guitar - Dan Hopkins

Bass - James Chadwick