Majin Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Transcend"
Southampton, UK-based deathcore band Majin premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Transcend”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Sleep It Away" from the band that has premiered earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below:
Line-up:
Vocals - Sam Walley
Guitar - Jack Boulton
Guitar - Dan Hopkins
Bass - James Chadwick
