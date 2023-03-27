Entheogen Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Devil's Tongue" - Archspire & The Breathing Process Vocalists Guest

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Entheogen premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Devil's Tongue”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Plagues", which will be out in stores April 20, 2023. The track features guest appearances by members of Archspire, The Breathing Process, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Shadow Of Intent.

Check out "Devil's Tongue" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



