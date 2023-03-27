Smoulder Premiere New Single "Victims of Fate" From Upcoming New Album "Violent Creed of Vengeance"

Epic doom metal band Smoulder premiere a new single titled “Victims of Fate”, taken from their upcoming new album "Violent Creed of Vengeance", which will be out April 21st, 2023 via Cruz Del Sur Music.

Check out "Victims of Fate" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments frontwoman Sarah Ann:

“I used to loathe when bands used the word ‘mature. The same goes for when bands say, ‘This is our best album,’ but…. this album is mature and better than the debut.”

Tells the press release:

“Whelan’s artwork helped shape the album’s theme of vengeance, particularly Sarah Ann’s very pointed lyrics about taking revenge on misogynists and rapists, their enablers and the indifference of those who excuse such behavior. The red tones of Whelan’s painting have a tremendous impact since red is historically associated with strong feelings: anger, violence, lust, sex, love, courage, vigor, danger, power and passion. There is also an infusion of sword, sorcery literature and films that inspired Times of Obscene Evil, including a very special guest appearance from The Eternal Champion author, Michael Moorcock.”