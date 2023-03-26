Veiyadra Premiere New Single & Video "Encrusted Crossing" From Upcoming New Album "Amalgam In Chaos"

Japan's brutal death metal band Veiyadra premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Encrusted Crossing”, taken from their upcoming new album "Amalgam In Chaos", which will be out in stores May 25, 2023 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.

Check out "Encrusted Crossing" streaming via YouTube for you now below.