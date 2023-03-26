Wormwitch Premiere New Single & Music Video "Weapons Against Despair" From Upcoming Split EP w/ Sadistic Ritual

Wormwitch premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Weapons Against Despair”, taken from their forthcoming split EP with Sadistic Ritual, which will be out in stores via Bloodblast Distro/Prosthetic Records and Boris Records later this year.

Check out "Weapons Against Despair" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments Wormwitch guitarist Colby Hink:

“‘Weapons Against Despair,’ and the rest of our side of the split was recorded partially off the floor at LRS Studios in Vancouver, with (vocalist/bassist) Robin (Harris) tracking his contributions at Basement Studios in Paris, France. We’ve been really working to bring our process in a more organic and live direction, playing as much as we can in a room together and sending the mixes through quarter-inch tape before mastering. This track is indicative of the band’s direction both sonically and artistically. We want a no-frills, hardcore punk approach while still lifting heavy influence from the old masters of heavy metal—on this song most notably the earliest works of Emperor, Candlemass, and Metallica.”

The band are also hitting the road again next week for a North American Spring tour that runs as follows:

3/30/2023 Wise Hall – Vancouver, BC*

3/31/2023 Starlite Room – Edmonton, AB*

4/01/2023 Black Cat Tavern – Saskatoon, SK*

4/02/2023 The Goodwill Social Club – Winnipeg, MB*

4/03/2023 Black Pirates Pub – Thunder Bay, ON*

4/05/2023 The Garrison – Toronto, ON*

4/06/2023 Piranha Bar – Montreal, QC

4/07/2023 La Source De La Martiniere – Quebec City, QC

4/08/2023 Le Murdoch – Sherbrooke, QC

4/09/2023 The Cap – Fredericton, NB

4/10/2023 Queen City Cinema Club – Bangor, ME

4/11/2023 O’Brien’s – Boston, MA

4/12/2023 Kingsland – Brooklyn, NY

4/13/2023 Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA

4/14/2023 Shred Shed – Pittsburgh, PA

4/15/2023 Reggie’s Music Joint – Chicago, IL

4/16/2023 1867- Lincoln, NE

4/17/2023 Lost Lake – Denver, CO

4/18/2023 Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

4/19/2023 Big Dipper – Spokane WA