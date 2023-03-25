Thrashers Municipal Waste Joins Mexico Metal Fest Line-Up

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)



Municipal Waste will return to Mexico in November to join the already stacked line-up of Mexico Metal Fest VII. The festival already includes such acts as Lamb of God, Emperor and Killswitch Engage.

Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.