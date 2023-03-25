Ov Sulfur (ex-Suffokate, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Wide Open" - Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch Etc.) Guests
Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)
Blackened deathcore outfit Ov Sulfur (ex-Suffokate, etc.) premiere an AI-generated music video for their single “Wide Open“, taken from their debut album “The Burden Ov Faith“ out in stores now. Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch etc.) guests on that particular track.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Chase Wilson:
“Having Howard hop on the album version of ‘Wide Open‘ was the best thing that could have happened. We knew we wanted the song on the album, but we also knew it needed new life to live alongside the rest of the songs and not just be tossed on there.
It’s crazy to us he wanted to work with us – less surprising is the fact he absolutely killed it. We just gave him the song and lyrics, and we let him do his thing. He really pushes the song to another level with both his screaming and singing. What a legend!”
w/ SpiritWorld:
03/17 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards
w/ Chelsea Grin, Carnifex & Left To Suffer:
04/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile
04/14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/19 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
04/20-Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
04/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
04/22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
04/25 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
04/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/27 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
04/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium
04/29 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
04/30 Toronto, ON – Opera House
05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (no Left To Suffer)
05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/08 Gastonia, NC – The Rooster (Ov Sulfur only)
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13
05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
