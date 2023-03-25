Ov Sulfur (ex-Suffokate, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Wide Open" - Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch Etc.) Guests

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Blackened deathcore outfit Ov Sulfur (ex-Suffokate, etc.) premiere an AI-generated music video for their single “Wide Open“, taken from their debut album “The Burden Ov Faith“ out in stores now. Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch etc.) guests on that particular track.





Comments guitarist/vocalist Chase Wilson:

“Having Howard hop on the album version of ‘Wide Open‘ was the best thing that could have happened. We knew we wanted the song on the album, but we also knew it needed new life to live alongside the rest of the songs and not just be tossed on there.

It’s crazy to us he wanted to work with us – less surprising is the fact he absolutely killed it. We just gave him the song and lyrics, and we let him do his thing. He really pushes the song to another level with both his screaming and singing. What a legend!”

w/ SpiritWorld:

03/17 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

w/ Chelsea Grin, Carnifex & Left To Suffer:

04/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

04/14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/19 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

04/20-Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

04/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

04/22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

04/25 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

04/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/27 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

04/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium

04/29 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

04/30 Toronto, ON – Opera House

05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (no Left To Suffer)

05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

05/08 Gastonia, NC – The Rooster (Ov Sulfur only)

05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13

05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club