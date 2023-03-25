Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single “Death Won’t Stop Me”

“Ghost At The Gallows” has been set as the title to the fourth studio full-length from doom metal outfit Spirit Adrift. The single “Death Won’t Stop Me” has premiered online from that effort streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The new record is due out on August 18th, 2023.



Tells mainman Nate Garrett:

“Spirit Adrift’s gimmick is simple: there is no gimmick. Just great songs, great heavy riffs, catchy parts that make you want to bang your head and uplifting parts that make you want to fly into the sky.”