Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single “Death Won’t Stop Me”
“Ghost At The Gallows” has been set as the title to the fourth studio full-length from doom metal outfit Spirit Adrift. The single “Death Won’t Stop Me” has premiered online from that effort streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The new record is due out on August 18th, 2023.
Tells mainman Nate Garrett:
“Spirit Adrift’s gimmick is simple: there is no gimmick. Just great songs, great heavy riffs, catchy parts that make you want to bang your head and uplifting parts that make you want to fly into the sky.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Warbringer Premiere New Music Video “Unraveling”
- Next Article:
Abiotic Premiere New Single - Matt Heafy Guests
0 Comments on "Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.