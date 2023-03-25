Warbringer Premiere New Music Video For “Unraveling”
Californian thrash metal outfit Warbringer premiere a new music video for their track “Unraveling“. The band has just kicked off their European tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason joining them as supports.
Tells drummer Carlos Cruz:
“Road Warriors! We’re excited to release this new music video for ‘Unraveling‘, capturing the chaos of all of you Heavy Metal maniacs going OFF at a Warbringer show! Thank you to Juan and Roberto for once again joining the madness to collaborate on another killer video, and a major thanks to all of YOU for thrashing with us!
The anarchy continues overseas on our ‘Ravaging Europe 2023’ tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason! Check the dates, spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”
w/ Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia & Mason:
03/25 Essen, GER – Turock
03/26 Colmar, FRA – Le Grillen
03/28 Kassel, GER – Goldgrube
03/30 Mannheim, GER – 7er
03/31 Hamburg, GER – Bfh Pauli
04/01 Copenhagen, DEN – Beta
04/02 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
04/03 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka
04/04 Krakow, POL – Kamienna 12
04/05 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
04/06 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice
04/07 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
04/08 Sursee, SWI – Kulturwerk 118
04/09 Dornbirn, AUT – Schlachthaus
04/10 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
04/11 Martigny, FRA – Cave du Manoir
04/13 Lyon, FRA – Rock N Eat
04/14 Pau, FRA _ L’ampli
04/15 Barcelona, SPA – La Nau
04/16 Madrid, SPA – Nazca
04/17 Mos Pontrevedea, SPA – Sala Rebullon
04/18 Granada, SPA – Sala El Tren
04/19 Zaragoza, SPA – Sala Lo Intento
04/20 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur
04/21 Paris, FRA – Backstage By The Mill
04/22 Arnhem, NET – Wilemeen
04/23 Helmond, NET – Cacaofabriek
04/24 Hannover, GER – Cafe Glocksee
w/ Hellripper:
04/26 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
04/27 Manchester, UK – The Bread Shed
04/28 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
04/29 London, UK – Boston Music Room
w/ Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia & Mason:
04/30 Rotterdam, NET – Baroeg
Warbringer:
08/18 Kaltenbach, GER – Kaltenbach Open Air Fest –
08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest
