Warbringer Premiere New Music Video For “Unraveling”

Californian thrash metal outfit Warbringer premiere a new music video for their track “Unraveling“. The band has just kicked off their European tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason joining them as supports.

Tells drummer Carlos Cruz:

“Road Warriors! We’re excited to release this new music video for ‘Unraveling‘, capturing the chaos of all of you Heavy Metal maniacs going OFF at a Warbringer show! Thank you to Juan and Roberto for once again joining the madness to collaborate on another killer video, and a major thanks to all of YOU for thrashing with us!

The anarchy continues overseas on our ‘Ravaging Europe 2023’ tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason! Check the dates, spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”

w/ Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia & Mason:

03/25 Essen, GER – Turock

03/26 Colmar, FRA – Le Grillen

03/28 Kassel, GER – Goldgrube

03/30 Mannheim, GER – 7er

03/31 Hamburg, GER – Bfh Pauli

04/01 Copenhagen, DEN – Beta

04/02 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

04/03 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka

04/04 Krakow, POL – Kamienna 12

04/05 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

04/06 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice

04/07 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

04/08 Sursee, SWI – Kulturwerk 118

04/09 Dornbirn, AUT – Schlachthaus

04/10 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

04/11 Martigny, FRA – Cave du Manoir

04/13 Lyon, FRA – Rock N Eat

04/14 Pau, FRA _ L’ampli

04/15 Barcelona, SPA – La Nau

04/16 Madrid, SPA – Nazca

04/17 Mos Pontrevedea, SPA – Sala Rebullon

04/18 Granada, SPA – Sala El Tren

04/19 Zaragoza, SPA – Sala Lo Intento

04/20 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur

04/21 Paris, FRA – Backstage By The Mill

04/22 Arnhem, NET – Wilemeen

04/23 Helmond, NET – Cacaofabriek

04/24 Hannover, GER – Cafe Glocksee

w/ Hellripper:

04/26 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

04/27 Manchester, UK – The Bread Shed

04/28 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

04/29 London, UK – Boston Music Room

w/ Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia & Mason:

04/30 Rotterdam, NET – Baroeg

Warbringer:

08/18 Kaltenbach, GER – Kaltenbach Open Air Fest –

08/20 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest