Texas Hippie Coalition Releases New Music Video "Hell Hounds"

Heavy southern rock band Texas Hippie Coalition have unveiled the video for their new single "Hell Hounds," taken from their seventh studio album, "The Name Lives On," on 21st April 2023 via MNRK Heavy.

THC frontman Big Dad Ritch commented: "Where there once was an appetite for this style of music, I witnessed a hunger grow and now I see the lovers of real music starving for it. The name lives on is an album that is a dinner bell ringer… I was sent to ring that bell!!!"

Texas Hippie Coalition are often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. Not only is the band etching out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, but they have also created their own genre in "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.