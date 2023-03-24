Eleine Set To Release New Album "We Shall Remain" In July; Shares New Music Video "We Are Legion"

Swedish dark symphonic metal powerhouse Eleine have the world at their feet! Not only are they setting stages on fire as support band of Kamelot's current European tour, but they are also pleased to unveil details of their fourth full-length album today. Appropriately titled "We Shall Remain," Eleine's highly-anticipated new opus -- which marks their first full-length release through new label home Atomic Fire Records after starting their cooperation with an acoustic EP in October 2022 ("Acoustic In Hell") -- will be released on July 14th, 2023. As appetizer, the band have unveiled a first digital single off the record, "We Are Legion" alongside a music video: An instant hit delivering chuggy riffs, an empowering chorus and Eleine's signature battle vibe.

"The song is our way of honoring our fans," the band explain. "They have named themselves the 'Eleine Legion' and they have been with us through thick and thin. They have shown us their dedication time and time again, so this song came naturally to us when we started the writing process of our upcoming album 'We Shall Remain.' This is truly a Legion song to and for our fans. As a reminder of your own worth, to feel empowered and that you're not alone!"

Tracklisting:

1. Never Forget

2. Stand By The Flame

3. We Are Legion

4. Promise Of Apocalypse

5. Blood In Their Eyes

6. Vemod

7. Through The Mist

8. Suffering

9. War Das Alles

10. We Shall Remain