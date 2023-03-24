Desertfest New York Announces Godflesh, Monster Magnet, Mantar And Five More Bands
The organisers of Desertfest New York have revealed a further eight names to take part in this year's event, which will take place from September 14th - 16th.
Heavy-rock legends Monster Magnet make their headline return to the event, following their unfortunate 2022 cancellation. British industrial icons Godflesh joins proceedings for a rare New York performance.
Desert-hero Brant Bjork rolls into the weekend to bring the very best in sun-soaked California stoner vibes. Whilst German sludge-punk duo Mantar will offer up an ear-shattering live performance with their first New York appearance since 2016.
Elsewhere, the festival also welcomes the groove of Valley of the Sun, genre-bending storytellers Huntsmen, psychedelic locals Upper Wilds & U.K. based stoner rock outfit Dunes to the bill.
With more to be announced, including day splits & day tickets in early June, Desertfest is the biggest celebration of underground heavy music that the East-Coast has to offer. 3-day passes (incl. Saint Vitus pre-party) are sold out with limited 2-Day passes available here.
The lineup so far:
Melvins
Monster Magnet
Boris
Godflesh
1000Mods
Mantar
Brant Bjork
Truckfighters
Colour Haze
White Hills
Lo-Pan
Duel
Valley Of The Sun
RIP
Ecstatic Vision
Heavy Temple
Huntsmen
Clouds Taste Satanic
Mick's Jaguar
Castle Rat
Grave Bathers
Spellbook
Upper Wilds
Dunes
