70000 Tons Of Metal Confirms 2024 Date And Destination

70000 Tons Of Metal 2024, the twelfth edition of The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will sail from January 29th to February 2nd from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back.

The cruise will once again host 60 Heavy Metal bands spanning all subgenres and welcome 3000 headbangers from around the world on board Freedom of the Seas.

Together you will sail to Puerto Plata, the Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and the pioneer of tourism in the country. The city is famous for Parque Independencia, the “Central Park” of Puerto Plata and a popular meeting point. Take a cable car to the top of “Monte Isabel de Torres”, a peak rising 2,600 feet above sea level. Swim and snorkel at Sosua beach and then grab some lunch or a beverage at one of the many nearby restaurants and bars. Try some local fare with a bowl of la Bandera: a meat stew with rice, beans, and fried plantains or a saucy Pescado con coco (fish in coconut sauce).

La Casa de la Cultura is a three-story Victorian house that features local arts exhibits, a contemporary art gallery, library and store with local goods for sale. Find yourself some of the oldest, most translucent amber in the world, which Puerto Plata is famous for.

Stay tuned for more information including 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 Sales Dates.