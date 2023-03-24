Exodus/Former Slayer Guitarist Gary Holt To Release Autobiography "A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way"

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Gary Holt, known as the driving force of thrash metal legends Exodus and as the former guitarist of Slayer, has announced that he will be releasing a memoir entitled, "A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way." A message posted by the musician on Instagram reads:

"Super stoked!!! The announcement in book circles has gone out today, so I’m sharing it in MY circle! The book about my life is under way, from the beginnings of Exodus and thrash metal, to the drug fuelled fall, to the unexpected and tragic circumstances that led me to Slayer to the bounce back to Madison Square Garden with Exodus charting at number 20 on the MAIN Billboard charts, all will be told! No holds barred, all the lows and highs will be retold! Been a project very close to me, and I’m stoked to be working with @ademtepedelen_ @lauramazer @bschafer714 @hachettebooks and @wendysherman to make this a reality!"

A book description states: Founder and guitarist of the trail-blazing metal band Exodus Gary Holt's A Fabulous Disaster: From The Garage To Madison Square Garden, The Hard Way, a no holds-barred memoir from the preeminent thrasher's life in metal, from its humble (but

not quiet) beginnings in the San Francisco Bay Area through today's current resurgence in worldwide popularity, as he lived big, played fast, and crashed hard, written in collaboration with Adem Tepedelen.

Further details will be revealed in due course.