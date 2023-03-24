Shakra To Release New Album "Invincible" In June; Posts New Lyric Video "Tell Her I'm Sorry" Online

Swiss hard rock act Shakra has finally revealed more details about their upcoming new album. Invincible will be released this summer, on June 9th via AFM Records. The album pre-sale is now available here.

In new single, "Tell Her That I'm Sorry", Shakra explore the emotional rollercoaster ride of a failed relationship and reflect on missed opportunities and unrequited love. Mark's powerful guitar sound and haunting voice perfectly capture heartache and the burden of responsibility.

The band comments: "The song is not only a call for reconciliation, but also a powerful testimony to the universal experience of love and loss. 'Tell Her That I'm Sorry' is a must for all fans of straight rock and for anyone who wants to experience the depths of the human heart and the power of music."

Tracklisting:

1. The Way It Is

2. The Matrix Unfolds

3. Invincible

4. Devil Left Hell

5. On the Wild Side

6. Old Irish Song

7. Tell Her That I'm Sorry

8. As I Lay Down To Sleep

9. House Of Rock

10. Walls Of Hate

11. Between The Lines

12. As Long As I’m Alive