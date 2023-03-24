Jag Panzer Uploads New Lyric Video "Onward We Toil"

Band Photo: Jag Panzer (?)

Veteran US heavy metallers Jag Panzer can finally bring some light into the darkness. The band kept teasing their upcoming studio album consistently over the last months and are now pleased to share more information about "The Hallowed": Containing 10 songs, their brand new offering will be released on June 23rd, 2023 through Atomic Fire Records, and with "Onward We Toil" the group have already launched the first digital single off the album. A quite different album compared to Jag Panzer's back catalogue works since it follows the conceptual storyline of the band's comic book of the same title which came out in late 2022. Listen to chapter 5 of the quintet's forthcoming heavy metal saga and check out a supporting lyric video for the song below.

The band comments: "'Onward We Toil' tells the story of the people and animals in the concept pushing through adversity to reach their goal of finding »The Hallowed.« The creatures known as "The Jaw" can be heard in the beginning of the song and the epic chorus illustrates the team working together as one."

Tracklisting:

1. Bound As One

2. Prey

3. Ties That Bind

4. Stronger Than You Know

5. Onward We Toil

6. Edge Of A Knife

7. Dark Descent

8. Weather The Storm

9. Renewed Flame

10. Last Rites