Night Demon Debuts New Music Video "Beyond The Grave"
Last week, Ventura, California's heavy metal institution Night Demon unleashed their third full-length, "Outsider," via Century Media Records. For a preview of "Outsider," the new video for album track "Beyond The Grave" (directed by Ben Liepelt and the band's own Jarvis Leatherby) can be viewed below.
Jarvis Leatherby (Vocals / Bass) comments: "'Beyond the Grave' marks a pivotal moment in the 'Outsider' album. This concept record follows a storyline, and here our main character finds himself in a dire situation, having to confront the darkest aspects of his own psyche. It's an ode to waging war and making peace with our own alter egos.
"The music video builds on these themes. We explore the darker aspects of ourselves, expressed on screen through magickal ritual and dark mirror gazing. We're immensely proud of this next single and video, and we hope it strikes a chord with our fans."
