Pyramaze Announces New Album "Bloodlines"; Releases New Music Video "Fortress"

Following their much acclaimed 2020 album Epitaph, Danish prog-and power metal masters Pyramaze have announced the release of their forthcoming full-length record, entitled "Bloodlines." The album will be out on June 23, 2023 via AFM Records.

After Pyramaze previously shared single, "Broken Arrow," they now premiere a music video for new single "Fortress." The band comments:

“Fortress has Pyramaze incorporating some of their traditional elements and melding it with a modern cinematic atmosphere. With hard hitting staccato strings, soaring and powerful vocals, driving rhythm guitars and drums, and moving and melodic keyboard passages, “Fortress” should please fans of both older and newer Pyramaze."

"Bloodlines" was recorded, mixed and mastered by Pyramaze guitarist and renowned producer Jacob Hansen. Set to be released on June 23, 2023 through AFM Records, the album pre-sale is now available here.

Tracklisting:

1. Bloodlines

2. Taking What's Mine

3. Fortress

4. Broken Arrow

5. Even If You're Gone

6. Alliance

7. The Midnight Sun

8. Stop the Bleeding

9. The Mystery

10. Wolves Of The Sea