My Favourite Nemesis Unveils New Music Video "Eidolon"

Finland’s modern metal quintet My Favourite Nemesis return with a new look, label and album; the band release their new record "Eidolon" today via Seek & Strike and have also shared a captivating new video for the album's title track. The first taste of Eidolon came via the very well-received single 'Breach'. The track also served as the band’s introduction of new female vocalist Sanna Solanterä (ex-Fireproven), who now joins longtime male vocalist, Janne Piela, for a stunning dual attack. This pairing unlocked a new array of songwriting depth, which is prominent across Eidolon, which is out now across all digital service providers. You can check out the video below.

Vocalist Janne Piela comments: "We started writing Eidolon pretty much immediately after we had finished recording our debut album, Rift. We wanted to make this offering more straight-forward than our previous releases. This meant writing more traditional song structures and taking more into consideration how the songs compliment each other, and the album as a whole. Also, this time around, we decided not to work with any outside producers, as we wanted this record to sound exactly the way we envisioned it ourselves."

On the album's lyrics, Piela adds: "Writing the lyrics this time was a very easy process for me. I wanted the album to tell a story about rediscovering yourself after going through traumatic experiences. After deciding on that concept, the whole writing process was a breeze. I really wanted to explore topics such as depression, self-reflection, self-destructive behaviour and rebirth."

"The name Eidolon comes from ancient Greek literature, which I'm personally very fascinated by. An eidolon is a shade or a phantom of a person and that just fit perfectly the themes of this album. The story on the album goes from someone being an empty shell of their former self and in the end becoming whole again."

Speaking of the recording process, Piela notes: "During the recording, we went through some line up changes, with members leaving the band to pursue different goals in life. This certainly put some strain on the whole process. Luckily, we managed to fill the void and finish the record with Sanna and Vade (drums) joining the band. They also provided their own input and finishing touches on the songs. Overall, we are very proud of this album and how far we've come as songwriters and as a band. We pushed each other to make the best music we can together and I think it's safe to say it really paid off."