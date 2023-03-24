Stillbirth Shares New Music Video "Rising From The Ashes"

Germany's brutal death surf metal mongers Stillbirth have unleashed vicious new single, "Rising From The Ashes," from their upcoming, 8th studio album, "Homo Deus," that's due on April 7th from Distortion Music Group. Fans can check out the official video below!

Commenting about "Rising From The Ashes," the band states:

"We are excited to unveil our new single 'Rising from the Ashes' to our fans around the world. This song embodies the relentless spirit and unwavering determination that defines our music and our message. With its blistering riffs, punishing rhythms, and brutal vocals, 'Rising from the Ashes' is a call to arms for those who refuse to bow down to adversity and oppression. As we continue to push the boundaries of death metal and explore new frontiers of sonic intensity, we invite our listeners to join us on this journey of discovery and transformation. Together, we shall rise from the ashes and conquer all obstacles that stand in our way."