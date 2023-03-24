Creeping Death Reveals New Album Details; Releases New Song "Intestinal Wrap" Featuring George Corpsegrinder Of Cannibal Corpse

Hold onto your innards, Texas death metal outfit Creeping Death return with their long-awaited full-length, "Boundless Domain," set for release on 16th June via MNRK Heavy.

The band has unveiled the album's first single, "Intestinal Wrap," a hulking great slab of fast and groovy death metal which features George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. You can check it out below.

Creeping Death is on a quick and furious ascent from the underground. The death metal crew have repeatedly delivered a relentless bludgeoning summoned from the furthest reaches of the genre's past, present, and future. A triumphant celebration of the style itself, the Lone Star State fivesome whips up gruesome riffage and Southern grooves with an improbable cathartic glee.

As Revolver Magazine observed, Creeping Death "assemble hulking riffs, screaming guitar solos, and ghastly vocal lows, and play them with the urgent momentum of a sterling hardcore band." The band's formula hits perfection with the brilliant 'Boundless Domain', a sophomore slice of spectacular weight, girth, and might. Produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath), Boundless Domain is a certified ripper, top to bottom.

"We've never sounded better," guitarist Trey Pemberton shares enthusiastically. "We love the people we've recorded with before, but we've never had anybody challenge and push us as Adam did."

In the wake of the passing of local heroes Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age, the band - guitarist Trey Pemberton, singer Reese Alavi, bassist Eric "Rico" Mejia, drummer Lincoln Mullins, and guitarist A.J. Ross, found themselves digging back into some of their metallic hardcore favourites. "We made it a point to bring in more influences from hardcore bands we came up loving, especially Texas hardcore," Pemberton explains. "There's a lot of Mammoth Grinder, Iron Age, and Power Trip influence. Having Riley and Wade pass so close to one another left a huge hole in the scene. We all went on a kick of listening to the Texas stuff for a while, and it definitely seeped into our writing."

Boundless Domain boasts future death metal classics like the super heavy, fast, and groovy "Intestinal Wrap," which features George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. "Vitrified Earth" showcases Creeping Death's increasing skills at song-craft, most evident with the cadence and phrasing of Alavi's vocals while never neglecting the sick riffs. Toward the album's end, there's even a bit of a spaced-out atmosphere, with guitar effects, harmonies, and heady time signatures.

Tracklisting:

1. Boundless Domain

2. Intestinal Wrap (Ft. Corpsegrinder)

3. Vitrified Earth

4. The Parthian Shot

5. Creators Turned Into Prey

6. Cursed

7. Remnants Of The Old Gods

8. Looming

9. The Common Breed