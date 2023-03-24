The Colony Uploads New Music Video "Bend And Break"
Glasgow alt-metal quintet The Colony have shared their new single "Bend And Break," the third taste of their upcoming album "Have Hope," due for release 7th April. It follows singles "Ex-Hail" and "Forever Seeking," two very different songs, showcasing the band's musical diversity. 'Bend and Break' unveils yet another facet of their metal repertoire; heft, guttural screams and crushing breakdowns. Vocalist Peter Cullen sings of a toxic relationship coming to a breaking point, a sentiment that seeps through the track's tense atmosphere.
The Colony comment: "This song is about a toxic relationship and is taken from the point of view where enough is enough, and the individual has decided to regain control of their life. No longer will they be manipulated, or their self-esteem be dragged down just to make someone else feel better about themselves."
The Colony's upcoming fourth album "Have Hope" was produced by Steven Jones (Bleed from Within, From Sorrow to Serenity) and is shaping up to be the band's most accomplished work yet.
