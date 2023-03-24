Messa Debuts New Live Single "Orphalese"

Italian doom metallers Messa’s extraordinary live show from Roadburn Festival and their unique sound was captured live in 2022, with a special extended lineup, immortalised on LP, CD and digital via Svart Records. In celebration, the trailblazers have released the record's first live single.

Relive Messa’s main-stage Roadburn Festival triumph, featuring songs from album "Close," and joined by a unique constellation of musicians and instruments that give their massive new album its distinctive sound.

Of their Roadburn performance, Messa shares:

"Our appearance at Roadburn 2022 saw us performing a specially dedicated and one of a kind set. We played songs from our new record CLOSE with a unique line-up that included other fellow musicians within our project. We involved Giorgio Trombino (Oud, Duduk, Saxophone), Alex Fernet (Mandolin, Acoustic Guitar) and Blak Saagan (Synthesizers) to recreate the sounds of CLOSE in their true form. Our aim with Messa’s performance was to embrace a musical wandering that could allow all of us – on and off stage – to drift away into another place. We couldn't wait to be on Roadburn’s stage again and we were very excited to be part of the 2022 edition."

This stunning new live album presents select cuts from the band's critically acclaimed album "Close," which the critics have called "the sound of a band fleshing out their place in doom metal's past, present and future" (Metal Injection) and "If you’ve ever longed for an album that could reconcile Stevie Nicks at her witchiest with the sublime gloom of How the Gods Kill–era Danzig, this is the LP of your dreams" (Spin).

Messa’s packed out Roadburn set was one of the most talked about of the 2022 edition, and left the audience gob-smacked in their wake. Invisible Oranges said it best when they described Messa's live set as “Captivating from the start, the band meld doom and Mediterranean influences to create a sound that inspires devotion, not least through vocalist Sara’s powerful voice and commanding presence.”

Seeming to both embrace and defy everything it means to be a metal band, Messa mesh Mediterranean sounds with crushing doom riffs, with an emphasis on atmosphere and unusual use of instrumentation. Messa are one of the leading lights in the heavy underground, and this performance at Roadburn saw the band shine forth with a brilliant and dominating presence. Get closer than "Close" and witness for yourself what the bottled magic of Messa’s live alchemy can bring. Messa Live at Roadburn Festival 2022 out digitally 7th April and physically on 28th April 2023 via Svart Records.

Track Listing:

1. Suspended - Live at Roadburn Festival 2022

2. Orphalese - Live at Roadburn Festival 2022

3. 0=2 - Live at Roadburn Festival 2022

4. Pilgrim - Live at Roadburn Festival 2022