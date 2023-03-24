"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Paradise Lost Recruits Strigoi Drummer Guido Zima

British Gothic metal pioneers Paradise Lost has announced that they have recruited drummer Guido Zima to become a permanent member of the band. Zima has previously toured with the group and is also a member of Strigoi, another band featuring Paradise Lost guitarist Greg Mackintosh. A message from Mackintosh reads as follows:

"We welcome Guido as Paradise Lost's new drummer. He cut his teeth with us on our European tour at the end of 2022. Guido did such a good job that we have decided to make him our new drummer and he will be playing on all upcoming PL shows and working on new material with us for our next album due out next year."

