Paradise Lost Recruits Strigoi Drummer Guido Zima
Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)
British Gothic metal pioneers Paradise Lost has announced that they have recruited drummer Guido Zima to become a permanent member of the band. Zima has previously toured with the group and is also a member of Strigoi, another band featuring Paradise Lost guitarist Greg Mackintosh. A message from Mackintosh reads as follows:
"We welcome Guido as Paradise Lost's new drummer. He cut his teeth with us on our European tour at the end of 2022. Guido did such a good job that we have decided to make him our new drummer and he will be playing on all upcoming PL shows and working on new material with us for our next album due out next year."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Medevil Releases New Single "Dead Before Birth"
- Next Article:
Messa Debuts "Orphalese" Live Single
0 Comments on "Paradise Lost Recruits Strigoi Drummer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.