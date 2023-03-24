Ihsahn Unveils New Single "The Observer"

Norwegian progressive metal pioneer Ihsahn has released the final single from his "Fascination Street Sessions" EP, which is out now via Candlelight Records. New track, "The Observer," is a dynamic song featuring long-time keyboardist and friend Øystein H. Aadland on lead vocals, which provides stunning contrast between Oystein's and Ihsahn's vocal delivery.

Comments Ihsahn: "I had a great time doing these sessions! Getting the band in the room...playing off the vibe of what we were recording in these extraordinary rooms. Working with world class engineers like Jens and his team, capturing vintage amps and instruments together with my talented musicians. This EP really represents a moment in time for me. And all along, the wonderful people at URM Academy captured every little detail on camera, so that down the line, fellow studio nerds can share the experience and learn from all these amazing people I get to work alongside."

Known as a constantly evolving artist who loves to transcend boundaries, Ihsahn’s musical journey has been relentlessly fascinating and frequently revelatory. With his penchant for collaborative projects and fascination with production, this new three-track EP, featuring two new original songs and one cover version, is the direct result of Ihsahn joining forces with URM Academy's online educational program for music production, and producer/engineer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Powerwolf) of Fascination Street Studios.