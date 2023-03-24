Gozu Reveals New Album "Remedy" Details; Shares New Music Video "Tom Cruise Control"

Boston's Gozu — Marc Gaffney (vocals and guitar); Joseph Grotto (bass); Doug Sherman (lead guitar); and Seth Botos (drums) — return riffing and screaming with their fifth full-length "Remedy." The record arrives via Black Light Media/Metal Blade on May 19, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here. The band has also revealed the music video for the album's opening track, "Tom Cruise Control," which you can check out below.

"'Tom Cruise Control' will take you riding into the danger zone," the band shares. "It will take you right into the danger zone! Turn 'n Burn."

The record was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Dean Baltulonis (Death Ray Vision, The Hope Conspiracy) at Wild Arctic studios in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The album will be available via Digital/Streaming, CD, and vinyl. The U.S. vinyl variant will be Blue/White Melt, while the European vinyl variant will be Red/Black Melt.

Tracklisting:

1. Tom Cruise Control

2. CLDZ

3. Rambo 2

4. Joe Don Baker

5. Pillow Talk

6. The Magnificent Muraco

7. Ben Gazzara Loves No One

8. Ash

9. The Handler