Voidceremony Premiere New Single "Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed" From Upcoming New Album "Threads Of Unknowing"

Progressive death metal Voidceremony premiere a new single titled “Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed”, taken from their upcoming new album "Threads Of Unknowing", which will be out in stores April 14th, 2023 via 20 BuckSpin.

Check out "Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.