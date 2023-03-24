Underoath Premiere New Music Video For “Let Go”

Florida-based melodic metalcore outfit Underoath premiere their latest single “Let Go“ and an official music video to accompany it. The video was shot in the very room they wrote the song in the band say.

Underoath are presently on a headlining U.S. tour with Periphery and Loathe. The remaining shows for that run include:

03/24 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

03/25 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 San Diego, CA – Soma

03/29 Albuquerque, NM – Rialto Theatre

03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – The Historic El Rey Theater

04/01 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

04/02 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works