In This Moment Premiere New Song For ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Alternative metal band In This Moment premiere a new single named “ I Would Die For You” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is taken from the official soundtrack for the fourth chapter of the ‘John Wick‘ movie franchise. Composer/metal musician Tyler Bates co-wrote this particular song.
The Keanu Reeves starring actio film is due to open in theaters today.
Explains Bates:
“‘I Would Die for You is a song that I wrote with Maria Brink and Chris Howorth of In This Moment and [also] produced. Chad [ Stahelski, director], literally, out of the blue, called me up, and he’s like, ‘Yo, Tyler, do you know this singer, I love her, Maria-something, she’s in this band, In This…?’ I’m like, ‘In This Moment?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s it!’ I said, ‘I’m actually working on their new record right now. [Laughs] They are real fans of John Wick, which is really cool.”
