Linkin Park Premiere New Single “Fighting Myself”
Nü-metal veterans Linkin Park premiere another bonus track from their 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album “Meteora“, due out on April 07th, 2023.
Checlk out now the latest single and Jacky Lu directed accompanying music video “Fighting Myself“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
