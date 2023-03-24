Thy Art Is Murder Premiere New Single “Until There Is No Longer”

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Australian deathcore veterans Thy Art Is Murder are next up to reveal their contribution to the forthcoming three-way split with Fit For An Autopsy and Malevolence named ‘The Aggression Sessions‘ EP. The new track is titled “Until There Is No Longer” and is the second to be premiered from that EP. It follows Fit For An Autopsy‘s “Hellions“, which premiered earlier this month HERE.

Check out now "Until There Is No Longer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







“The Aggression Sessions” tracklist:

01 – Fit For An Autopsy – “Hellions”

02 – Thy Art Is Murder – “Until There Is No Longer”

03 – Malevolence – “Waste Of Myself”

04 – Fit For An Autopsy – “Under A Serpent Sun” (At The Gates cover)

05 – Thy Art Is Murder – “Hammer Smashed Face” (Cannibal Corpse cover)

06 – Malevolence – “Left Outside Alone” (Anastacia cover)