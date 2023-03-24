Empire State Bastard (Biffy Clyro, Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Harvest”
New grindcore outfit Empire State Bastard - led by Biffy Clyro‘s vocalist/guitarist Simon Neil and Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro live guitars, ex-Oceansize) and acclaimed drummer Dave Lombardo (Fantômas, ex-Slayer, etc.) - premiere their debut single titled “Harvest“, streaming via Spotify for you below.
You can catch Empire State Bastard’s live next week in the UK, with the below shows booked for 2023:
03/26 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
03/27 Manchester, UK – Rebellion Club
03/28 London, UK – The Underworld
06/15-18 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
07/05-08 Cheltenham, UK – 2000Trees
08/16-19 Compton Martin, UK – ArcTanGent
