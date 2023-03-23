Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Denver's experimental trio Vexing

Oddball metallic extremity is no stranger to the Mile High City. The multi-faceted, genre-defying juggernaut that is Cephalic Carnage has been blowing minds with it’s bizarre deathgrind for decades. And in recent times, relative new-comers Vexing has been bubbling beneath the surface. The Denver-based band has been making noise since 2017, but they’ve only released a demo and an EP thus far.

But on May 26, the progressive sludge trio is set to release its debut full-length, “Grand Reproach,” through Ordovician Records. Vexing’s previous music entails an unsettling quality that remains on the new, eight-song release, but the long-player differs in that it’s both more sonically violent and ambient. The bands that Vexing cites as influences make sense—including sludge acts like Yautja and Inter Arma, we well as prog ones like Rush and Russian Circles—however there’s something singular about the Colorado unit’s sound and approach. Songs like “Vanquishing Light” and “Shallow Breath” share a common thread yet likably stand apart and on their own, the former unravelling suffocating atmosphere while the latter melds frantic deathgrind with off-kilter Meshuggah-like madness. It will be interesting to see how this band develops moving forward.