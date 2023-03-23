Subway To Sally Unveils New Music Video "Weit Ist Das Meer"

With their 14th studio album "Himmelfahrt," Subway To Sally presents a new beginning and departure. The German folk rock pioneers unveils their new album on March 24, 2023 via Napalm Records, celebrating hope and life together with their fans!

The fourth single from the new album, "Weit Ist Das Meer" (The Sea is wide) underlines the album's general mood and inspires hope, while spreading desire and depth. The lyrics focus on maritime topics, while musically, it is the most quiet and soulful of the previously released singles, highlighting Eric Fish's haunting voice.

Subway To Sally on the new album:

"The new album marks a turning point. 'Himmelfahrt' represents the ending and a new beginning at the same time. The work on the songs for 'Himmelfahrt' began long before Corona, shortly after the release of the last album HEY!. This album addressed a broken world, the destructive treatment of people with their own kind and the environment in which they live. As the pandemic hit the world, most of the album seemed prophetic and depressing. All the material created up to that point had to be put to the test and was disposed of as outmoded."