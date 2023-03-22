Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Reveal New Album Title & Cover Artwork

European technical brutal death metal institution Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to reveal the initial details for their third studio full-length. That upcoming album is titled "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio - Kemper" and the artwork for it, done by Ukrainian artist Andriy Tkalenko of Daemorph Art, can be seen in the video streaming below.

A 2023 release date is being eyed for the outing via Transcending Obscurity Records, which like its predecessor "Unterweger" is a concept album about a serial killer. This time around the band has decided to write an album based on the shocking life of the American serial killer Ed Kemper. Kemper was nicknamed the Co-ed Killer, as most of his victims were female college students hitchhiking in the vicinity of Santa Cruz County, California.



The group commented:

"We're in the middle of tracking the new songs for this new wrecking ball of an album. Just as brutal and precise as the gruesome acts executed by Mr. Kemper. Really excited to let you hear what we've been working on over the last months. Expect nothing less than another dignified slap in the face."

In other news the band have announced the below live dates for the first half of this year:

March 31st @ Explosiv, Graz, AT (w/ Stillbirth, etc)

April 1st, @ Escape, Vienna, AT (w/ Stillbirth, etc)

May 5th-6th @ Transcending Obscurity Festival, Futurum, Prague, CZ

May 13th @ Incineration Festival, Underworld, London, UK (Suffocation, Enslaved, Marduk, etc.)

May 27th @ Rocken Metal Festival, Club Das Bett, Frankfurt, GER (Headliner)

Aug. 05th 2023 @ Chodovo-Plánský festák, Chodové Plané., CZ (w/ Hypnos, SPASM)

Aug. 25th, 2023 @ Deathfeast Open Air 2023, JZ Andernach, GER (w/ Malignancy, Signs of the Swarm)

Aug. 26th, 2023 @ Brezovska Metalova Fest 2023, Sokolov, CZ (w/ Vile, etc)