Nekus Premiere New Single "Phobos" From Upcoming New Album "Sepulchral Divination"

German/Italian blackened death-doom trio Nekus premiere a new single titled “Phobos”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sepulchral Divination", which will be out in stores April 7 via Sentient Ruin.

Check out "Phobos" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





If you liked the track above we've included another song from the band named "Katabasis" that has premiered earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below: