GEL Premiere New Single “Dicey”
New Jersey-based hardcore band GEL‘s new song “Dicey” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is taken from the band’s impending debut full-length named “Only Constant“, due out March 31st via Convulse Records.
GEL have the below live dates announced for 2023:
04/21 Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye (feat. End It, Faze, Exhibition & Phantom)
04/22 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus (feat. Peace Test, Taking Meds & Dogbreath)
w/ Gorilla Biscuits:
04/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
04/30 Providence, RI – The Met
GEL:
05/06 Melbourne, FL – Punk In The Park
06/03-04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Nekus Premiere New Single "Phobos"
0 Comments on "GEL Premiere New Single 'Dicey'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.