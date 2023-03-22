"some music was meant to stay underground..."

GEL Premiere New Single “Dicey”

posted Mar 22, 2023 at 3:36 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

New Jersey-based hardcore band GEL‘s new song “Dicey” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is taken from the band’s impending debut full-length named “Only Constant“, due out March 31st via Convulse Records.


GEL have the below live dates announced for 2023:

04/21 Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye (feat. End It, Faze, Exhibition & Phantom)
04/22 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus (feat. Peace Test, Taking Meds & Dogbreath)

w/ Gorilla Biscuits:

04/29 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
04/30 Providence, RI – The Met

GEL:

05/06 Melbourne, FL – Punk In The Park
06/03-04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest

