Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single “Misericorde I – As The Flesh Falls”

Australian progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris premiere their new advance track titled “Misericorde I – As The Flesh Falls” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The song is off the group's impending new studio full-length “Exul“, due out this Friday, March 24th, 2023.

Tell the band:

“We present to you Part 1 of 2 of our 16 minute+ epic ‘Misericorde,’ a song that delves into the subject of dealing with terminal illness. It’s about your body betraying you, the inner battle both physical and mental (and the range of emotions that come with it), which eventually becomes apparent to others as your health deteriorates letting your armour fall away.”

Ne Obliviscaris will go on a North American tour this fall with Beyond Creation and Persefone joining them as supports:

10/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/07 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

10/08 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/11 Orlando, FL – The Haven

10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/14 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge

10/15 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

10/17 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/18 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

10/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

10/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

10/22 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/25 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

10/26 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/27 Portland, OR – BossaNova Ballroom

10/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/29 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/31 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

11/01 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

11/03 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/04 Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove

11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11/07 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

11/09 Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/10 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

11/11 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

11/13 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater