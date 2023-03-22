Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single “Misericorde I – As The Flesh Falls”
Australian progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris premiere their new advance track titled “Misericorde I – As The Flesh Falls” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The song is off the group's impending new studio full-length “Exul“, due out this Friday, March 24th, 2023.
Tell the band:
“We present to you Part 1 of 2 of our 16 minute+ epic ‘Misericorde,’ a song that delves into the subject of dealing with terminal illness. It’s about your body betraying you, the inner battle both physical and mental (and the range of emotions that come with it), which eventually becomes apparent to others as your health deteriorates letting your armour fall away.”
Ne Obliviscaris will go on a North American tour this fall with Beyond Creation and Persefone joining them as supports:
10/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/07 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
10/08 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10/10 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/11 Orlando, FL – The Haven
10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/14 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge
10/15 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
10/17 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/18 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
10/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
10/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
10/22 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/25 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
10/26 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
10/27 Portland, OR – BossaNova Ballroom
10/28 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/29 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
10/31 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
11/01 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
11/03 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
11/04 Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove
11/05 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/07 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
11/09 Toronto, ON – Opera House
11/10 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
11/11 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
11/13 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Resolve Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
GEL Premiere New Single "Dicey"
0 Comments on "Ne Obliviscaris Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.