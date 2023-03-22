Resolve Premiere New Single & Music Video "Death Awaits"

French melodic metalcore outfit Resolve premiere a new single and music video named “Death Awaits“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Explains bassist Robin Mariat:

“‘Death Awaits‘ is a creed. Down the line, we all end up the same, and that’s something we should embrace and not fear. But while death is — at least in our society — often perceived as something sad and solemn, our track is nearly the opposite: upbeat and ferocious with an hopeful chorus.

Creating the music video for this song was the most fun we’ve had in ages. We gathered about 100 fans and friends, and celebrated our love for life the only way we know how: By beating our skulls to the sound of music together. We especially cannot wait to play this track live on our upcoming European tour starting next week!”

The run they mentioned above will stop at the below cities:

w/ Siamese:

03/31 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil

04/01 Sonderborg, DEN – Mejeriet

04/02 Hamburg, GER – Logo

04/03 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

04/04 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau

04/05 Baden, SWI – Werk

04/06 Stuttgart, GER – Club Cann

04/08 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

04/09 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka

04/10 London, UK – Underworld

04/11 Leeds, UK – Key Club

04/12 Bristol, UK – Exchange

04/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

04/14 Birmingham, UK – The Devils’ Dog

04/15 Heerlen, NET – Nieuwe Nor

04/16 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

w/ While She Sleeps:

05/03 Nantes, FRA – Warehouse

05/13 Istres, FRA – Rock a L’usine

05/14 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao

05/16 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini

05/17 Metz, FRA – Bam

05/18 Lille, FRA – Le Splendid

05/27 Poitiers, FRA – Baillarock Festival

Resolve:

06/18 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

07/08 Colombier, FRA – Plane’r Fest

07/09 Gisors, FRA – Kave Fest