French melodic metalcore outfit Resolve premiere a new single and music video named “Death Awaits“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains bassist Robin Mariat:
“‘Death Awaits‘ is a creed. Down the line, we all end up the same, and that’s something we should embrace and not fear. But while death is — at least in our society — often perceived as something sad and solemn, our track is nearly the opposite: upbeat and ferocious with an hopeful chorus.
Creating the music video for this song was the most fun we’ve had in ages. We gathered about 100 fans and friends, and celebrated our love for life the only way we know how: By beating our skulls to the sound of music together. We especially cannot wait to play this track live on our upcoming European tour starting next week!”
The run they mentioned above will stop at the below cities:
w/ Siamese:
03/31 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil
04/01 Sonderborg, DEN – Mejeriet
04/02 Hamburg, GER – Logo
04/03 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
04/04 Nurnberg, GER – Z-Bau
04/05 Baden, SWI – Werk
04/06 Stuttgart, GER – Club Cann
04/08 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
04/09 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka
04/10 London, UK – Underworld
04/11 Leeds, UK – Key Club
04/12 Bristol, UK – Exchange
04/13 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
04/14 Birmingham, UK – The Devils’ Dog
04/15 Heerlen, NET – Nieuwe Nor
04/16 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
w/ While She Sleeps:
05/03 Nantes, FRA – Warehouse
05/13 Istres, FRA – Rock a L’usine
05/14 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Kao
05/16 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini
05/17 Metz, FRA – Bam
05/18 Lille, FRA – Le Splendid
05/27 Poitiers, FRA – Baillarock Festival
Resolve:
06/18 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
07/08 Colombier, FRA – Plane’r Fest
07/09 Gisors, FRA – Kave Fest
