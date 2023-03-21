Marianas Rest Debuts New Music Video "Light Reveals Our Wounds"

This Friday, March 24, 2023, melodic death doom collective Marianas Rest will celebrate the release of their fourth studio album, entitled "Auer," via Napalm Records.

Hailing from the coastal town of Kotka, Marianas Rest embodies the Finnish melancholy and sadness of a cold, harsh winter landscape in absolute grandeur. Formed in 2013, the band around Jaakko Mäntymaa on vocals and Omnium Gatherum‘s Aapo Koivisto (keys) took the heavy music scene by storm with the release of their impressive 2016 debut, "Horror Vacui." Just in time to celebrate their 10th band anniversary, Marianas Rest unleashes their fourth studio epos, which couldn't be more multifaceted.

But give ear, following previously-released album tracks "Diseased" and the haunting "Sirens," featuring My Dying Bride's frontman Aaron Stainthorpe on guest vocals, today, Marianas Rest have unleashed a music video for their final single, the colossal "Light Reveals Our Wounds!"

"The world needs martyrs. This song is dedicated to those who ever tried to steer the course of humanity for the better knowing their actions came with a terrible cost. To everyone who had the strength to march against the coming storm." Vocalist Jaakko Mäntymaa comments.

"The idea of this song was to have a simple melodic theme and just let it play through the whole song. It repeats and repeats, changes shape and transforms but it never goes away. Like painful memories."