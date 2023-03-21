Valletta Release New Single "Bringing The Worst" from their upcoming album "Come Alive"
Valletta the project featuring current and former members of Mo'ynoq, Lord Almighty, Between The Buried And Me and Prayer For Cleansing have released their hooky new single "Bringing the Worst". The track is taken from their upcoming album Come Alive which will be released on July 14, 2023.
Of the single, the band comments: "Everyone is tired. Tired of government and religion making decisions for people who don’t share the same beliefs. The privileged who are calling the shots hide their tyrannical goals beneath the veil of righteousness, using centuries of idolatry and social conditioning as a vehicle for oppression."
You can listen to it here!
