Bongzilla Premiere New Single "Hippie Stick" From Upcoming New Album "Dab City"

Wisconsin-based doom metal trio Bongzilla premiere a new single titled “Hippie Stick”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dab City", which will be out in stores June 2nd, 2023 via Heavy Psych Sounds.

Check out now "Hippie Stick" streaming via YouTube for you now below.