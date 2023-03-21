Heretic Cult Redeemer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Grave Sophia – Breath of Nightside" From Upcoming New Album "Flagellum Universalis"

Greek occult avant-garde black metal band Heretic Cult Redeemer premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Grave Sophia – Breath of Nightside”, taken from their upcoming new album "Flagellum Universalis". III Damnation will release the record on April 21st, 2023 on double-LP, digipack-CD, cassette, and digital formats.

Check out now "Grave Sophia – Breath of Nightside" streaming via YouTube for you now below.